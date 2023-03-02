Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Northern Iowa

Regular Season Records: Illinois State 11-20; Northern Iowa 13-17

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a game against the Northern Iowa Panthers since Dec. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Illinois State and Northern Iowa are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 2 at Enterprise Center in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney. The Redbirds will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Illinois State didn't have too much trouble with the Evansville Aces at home on Sunday as they won 72-53. Illinois State's guard Seneca Knight was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Sunday, falling 83-75. Guard Bowen Born had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 2-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Northern Iowa's loss took them down to 13-17 while Illinois State's victory pulled them up to 11-20. A win for Northern Iowa would reverse both their bad luck and Illinois State's good luck. We'll see if the Panthers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Redbirds keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Iowa have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Illinois State.