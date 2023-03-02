Who's Playing
Illinois State @ Northern Iowa
Regular Season Records: Illinois State 11-20; Northern Iowa 13-17
What to Know
The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a game against the Northern Iowa Panthers since Dec. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Illinois State and Northern Iowa are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 2 at Enterprise Center in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney. The Redbirds will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Illinois State didn't have too much trouble with the Evansville Aces at home on Sunday as they won 72-53. Illinois State's guard Seneca Knight was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Northern Iowa came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Sunday, falling 83-75. Guard Bowen Born had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 2-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.
Northern Iowa's loss took them down to 13-17 while Illinois State's victory pulled them up to 11-20. A win for Northern Iowa would reverse both their bad luck and Illinois State's good luck. We'll see if the Panthers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Redbirds keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Iowa have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Illinois State.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Northern Iowa 65 vs. Illinois State 63
- Dec 31, 2022 - Northern Iowa 66 vs. Illinois State 60
- Mar 04, 2022 - Northern Iowa 78 vs. Illinois State 65
- Feb 15, 2022 - Northern Iowa 72 vs. Illinois State 70
- Jan 29, 2022 - Northern Iowa 79 vs. Illinois State 64
- Mar 04, 2021 - Northern Iowa 65 vs. Illinois State 60
- Feb 27, 2021 - Northern Iowa 94 vs. Illinois State 87
- Feb 26, 2021 - Northern Iowa 70 vs. Illinois State 56
- Feb 12, 2020 - Northern Iowa 71 vs. Illinois State 63
- Dec 31, 2019 - Illinois State 76 vs. Northern Iowa 70
- Feb 13, 2019 - Northern Iowa 77 vs. Illinois State 64
- Jan 08, 2019 - Illinois State 70 vs. Northern Iowa 69
- Feb 17, 2018 - Illinois State 79 vs. Northern Iowa 75
- Jan 24, 2018 - Northern Iowa 83 vs. Illinois State 72
- Feb 25, 2017 - Illinois State 63 vs. Northern Iowa 42
- Feb 01, 2017 - Illinois State 57 vs. Northern Iowa 51
- Feb 20, 2016 - Northern Iowa 75 vs. Illinois State 66
- Jan 23, 2016 - Illinois State 76 vs. Northern Iowa 67