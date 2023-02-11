Who's Playing
Indiana State @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: Indiana State 17-9; Northern Iowa 12-13
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Indiana State and the Northern Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. The Sycamores should still be riding high after a big win, while Northern Iowa will be looking to right the ship.
Indiana State took their contest against the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday by a conclusive 84-62 score. Indiana State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Courvoisier McCauley (15), center Robbie Avila (14), guard Cooper Neese (11), and guard Trenton Gibson (10).
Meanwhile, Northern Iowa ended up a good deal behind the Evansville Aces when they played on Wednesday, losing 71-59. This was hardly the result the Panthers or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Evansville heading into this game. One thing holding Northern Iowa back was the mediocre play of guard Bowen Born, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 2-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 35 minutes on the court.
Indiana State's victory brought them up to 17-9 while Northern Iowa's defeat pulled them down to 12-13. Indiana State is 13-3 after wins this season, and Northern Iowa is 5-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Northern Iowa.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Indiana State 79 vs. Northern Iowa 71
- Feb 23, 2022 - Northern Iowa 88 vs. Indiana State 82
- Jan 11, 2022 - Northern Iowa 80 vs. Indiana State 74
- Feb 07, 2021 - Northern Iowa 70 vs. Indiana State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Indiana State 61 vs. Northern Iowa 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - Indiana State 67 vs. Northern Iowa 64
- Jan 07, 2020 - Northern Iowa 68 vs. Indiana State 60
- Mar 02, 2019 - Indiana State 71 vs. Northern Iowa 54
- Jan 16, 2019 - Northern Iowa 69 vs. Indiana State 64
- Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana State 77 vs. Northern Iowa 66
- Jan 10, 2018 - Indiana State 69 vs. Northern Iowa 67
- Feb 22, 2017 - Indiana State 69 vs. Northern Iowa 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Northern Iowa 65 vs. Indiana State 60
- Feb 24, 2016 - Northern Iowa 66 vs. Indiana State 44
- Jan 13, 2016 - Indiana State 74 vs. Northern Iowa 60