Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Indiana State 17-9; Northern Iowa 12-13

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Indiana State and the Northern Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. The Sycamores should still be riding high after a big win, while Northern Iowa will be looking to right the ship.

Indiana State took their contest against the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday by a conclusive 84-62 score. Indiana State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Courvoisier McCauley (15), center Robbie Avila (14), guard Cooper Neese (11), and guard Trenton Gibson (10).

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa ended up a good deal behind the Evansville Aces when they played on Wednesday, losing 71-59. This was hardly the result the Panthers or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Evansville heading into this game. One thing holding Northern Iowa back was the mediocre play of guard Bowen Born, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 2-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Indiana State's victory brought them up to 17-9 while Northern Iowa's defeat pulled them down to 12-13. Indiana State is 13-3 after wins this season, and Northern Iowa is 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Northern Iowa.