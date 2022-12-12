Who's Playing

South Florida @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: South Florida 3-6; Northern Iowa 3-6

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the South Florida Bulls will be on the road. They will square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at McLeod Center. The Bulls should still be feeling good after a big win, while Northern Iowa will be looking to regain their footing.

South Florida made easy work of the Charleston Southern Buccaneers last week and carried off a 79-59 victory.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northern Iowa as they fell 52-49 to the McNeese State Cowboys on Friday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Northern Iowa was far and away the favorite. Guard Bowen Born wasn't much of a difference maker for Northern Iowa; Born played for 38 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Northern Iowa's loss took them down to 3-6 while South Florida's win pulled them up to 3-6. A win for the Panthers would reverse both their bad luck and South Florida's good luck. We'll see if Northern Iowa manages to pull off that tough task or if the Bulls keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.