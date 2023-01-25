Who's Playing
Valparaiso @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: Valparaiso 9-12; Northern Iowa 11-9
What to Know
The Valparaiso Beacons are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at McLeod Center. The Beacons will be seeking to avenge the 69-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.
Everything went Valpo's way against the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday as they made off with a 71-51 win. Valpo got double-digit scores from four players: guard Quinton Green (26), guard Kobe King (15), forward Ben Krikke (10), and guard Nick Edwards (10).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northern Iowa beat the Illinois-Chicago Flames 78-72 this past Saturday. Northern Iowa's guard Michael Duax looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Their wins bumped Valpo to 9-12 and the Panthers to 11-9. In their victory, the Beacons relied heavily on Quinton Green, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. Northern Iowa will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
Series History
Northern Iowa have won eight out of their last 11 games against Valparaiso.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Northern Iowa 69 vs. Valparaiso 67
- Jan 19, 2022 - Valparaiso 83 vs. Northern Iowa 80
- Jan 05, 2022 - Northern Iowa 92 vs. Valparaiso 65
- Feb 14, 2021 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Valparaiso 60
- Feb 13, 2021 - Valparaiso 70 vs. Northern Iowa 57
- Feb 05, 2020 - Northern Iowa 63 vs. Valparaiso 51
- Jan 15, 2020 - Northern Iowa 88 vs. Valparaiso 78
- Feb 23, 2019 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Valparaiso 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - Valparaiso 75 vs. Northern Iowa 66
- Feb 20, 2018 - Northern Iowa 68 vs. Valparaiso 63
- Jan 13, 2018 - Northern Iowa 81 vs. Valparaiso 76