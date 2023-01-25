Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Valparaiso 9-12; Northern Iowa 11-9

The Valparaiso Beacons are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at McLeod Center. The Beacons will be seeking to avenge the 69-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.

Everything went Valpo's way against the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday as they made off with a 71-51 win. Valpo got double-digit scores from four players: guard Quinton Green (26), guard Kobe King (15), forward Ben Krikke (10), and guard Nick Edwards (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northern Iowa beat the Illinois-Chicago Flames 78-72 this past Saturday. Northern Iowa's guard Michael Duax looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Valpo to 9-12 and the Panthers to 11-9. In their victory, the Beacons relied heavily on Quinton Green, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. Northern Iowa will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

Northern Iowa have won eight out of their last 11 games against Valparaiso.