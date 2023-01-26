Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Green Bay 2-19; Northern Kentucky 13-8
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Green Bay Phoenix will be on the road. Green Bay and the Northern Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. The Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with NKU and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 12 of 2021.
Green Bay took a serious blow against the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday, falling 72-38.
Meanwhile, NKU made easy work of the PFW Mastodons this past Saturday and carried off a 74-54 win. The oddsmakers were on NKU's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Green Bay is now 2-19 while the Norse sit at 13-8. NKU is 7-5 after wins this year, and Green Bay is 2-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Green Bay.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Northern Kentucky 74 vs. Green Bay 53
- Feb 11, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 71 vs. Green Bay 62
- Dec 30, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Green Bay 74
- Feb 13, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 71 vs. Green Bay 66
- Feb 12, 2021 - Green Bay 86 vs. Northern Kentucky 82
- Mar 09, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 80 vs. Green Bay 69
- Jan 31, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 71 vs. Green Bay 62
- Dec 30, 2019 - Green Bay 73 vs. Northern Kentucky 59
- Mar 02, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 86 vs. Green Bay 82
- Jan 24, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Green Bay 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 86 vs. Green Bay 80
- Jan 20, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Green Bay 65
- Feb 09, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 69 vs. Green Bay 67
- Jan 10, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Feb 04, 2016 - Green Bay 85 vs. Northern Kentucky 78
- Jan 02, 2016 - Green Bay 86 vs. Northern Kentucky 70