Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Green Bay 2-19; Northern Kentucky 13-8

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Green Bay Phoenix will be on the road. Green Bay and the Northern Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. The Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with NKU and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 12 of 2021.

Green Bay took a serious blow against the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday, falling 72-38.

Meanwhile, NKU made easy work of the PFW Mastodons this past Saturday and carried off a 74-54 win. The oddsmakers were on NKU's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Green Bay is now 2-19 while the Norse sit at 13-8. NKU is 7-5 after wins this year, and Green Bay is 2-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Green Bay.