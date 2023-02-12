Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: IUPUI 4-22; Northern Kentucky 15-11

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Norse and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Truist Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where NKU won 55-42, we could be in for a big score.

NKU received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 83-65 to the Wright State Raiders.

Meanwhile, IUPUI was pulverized by Wright State 103-71 on Wednesday.

NKU is now 15-11 while the Jaguars sit at 4-22. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Norse enter the matchup with 9.7 steals per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, IUPUI has allowed their opponents an average of eight steals per game, the most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won seven out of their last ten games against IUPUI.