Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: IUPUI 4-22; Northern Kentucky 15-11
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Norse and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Truist Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where NKU won 55-42, we could be in for a big score.
NKU received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 83-65 to the Wright State Raiders.
Meanwhile, IUPUI was pulverized by Wright State 103-71 on Wednesday.
NKU is now 15-11 while the Jaguars sit at 4-22. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Norse enter the matchup with 9.7 steals per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, IUPUI has allowed their opponents an average of eight steals per game, the most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won seven out of their last ten games against IUPUI.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 55 vs. IUPUI 42
- Jan 22, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 60 vs. IUPUI 41
- Jan 16, 2021 - IUPUI 65 vs. Northern Kentucky 63
- Jan 15, 2021 - IUPUI 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 69
- Feb 14, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. IUPUI 70
- Jan 12, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 96 vs. IUPUI 71
- Feb 01, 2019 - IUPUI 83 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Dec 28, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 92 vs. IUPUI 77
- Feb 25, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. IUPUI 56
- Dec 28, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. IUPUI 59