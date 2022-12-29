Who's Playing
Wright State @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Wright State 7-6; Northern Kentucky 7-6
What to Know
The Wright State Raiders will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Truist Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Northern Kentucky Norse winning the first 75-71 and the Raiders taking the second 72-71.
Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks last week, winning 88-80.
Meanwhile, the game between NKU and the Florida Atlantic Owls last Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Norse falling 67-52.
Wright State's win brought them up to 7-6 while NKU's loss pulled them down to an identical 7-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wright State comes into the matchup boasting the ninth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.50%. Less enviably, NKU is stumbling into the contest with the 33rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Northern Kentucky.
- Mar 08, 2022 - Wright State 72 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Feb 13, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Wright State 71
- Jan 25, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Wright State 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wright State 77 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Feb 19, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 81 vs. Wright State 75
- Feb 28, 2020 - Wright State 64 vs. Northern Kentucky 62
- Jan 24, 2020 - Wright State 95 vs. Northern Kentucky 63
- Mar 12, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Wright State 66
- Feb 15, 2019 - Wright State 81 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Jan 11, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 68 vs. Wright State 64
- Feb 16, 2018 - Wright State 69 vs. Northern Kentucky 67
- Jan 11, 2018 - Wright State 84 vs. Northern Kentucky 81
- Mar 05, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 82 vs. Wright State 77
- Feb 21, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Wright State 76
- Feb 04, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Wright State 79
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wright State 67 vs. Northern Kentucky 64
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wright State 60 vs. Northern Kentucky 46