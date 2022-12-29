Who's Playing

Wright State @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Wright State 7-6; Northern Kentucky 7-6

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Truist Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Northern Kentucky Norse winning the first 75-71 and the Raiders taking the second 72-71.

Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks last week, winning 88-80.

Meanwhile, the game between NKU and the Florida Atlantic Owls last Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Norse falling 67-52.

Wright State's win brought them up to 7-6 while NKU's loss pulled them down to an identical 7-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wright State comes into the matchup boasting the ninth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.50%. Less enviably, NKU is stumbling into the contest with the 33rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Series History

Wright State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Northern Kentucky.