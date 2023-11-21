Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Northern Mex. St. Aggies

Current Records: Fresno State 2-1, Northern Mex. St. 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Northern Mex. St. Aggies will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Aggies beat the Bears 76-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Northern Mex. St.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Fresno State proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Bears as the Bulldogs made off with a 87-68 victory. With that win, Fresno State brought their scoring average up to 77.7 points per game.

Isaiah Hill and Donavan Yap Jr. were among the main playmakers for Fresno State as the former scored 17 points along with 7 assists and the latter scored 23 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Aggies now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Mex. St. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.