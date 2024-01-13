Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Incarnate Word 5-10, Northwestern State 2-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

What to Know

Incarnate Word is 1-9 against Northwestern State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. Despite being away, Incarnate Word is looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

Last Monday, the Cardinals lost to the Cardinals on the road by a decisive 75-59 margin. Incarnate Word has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell 68-59 to the Cowboys.

The Cardinals have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season. As for the Demons, they have fallen quite a ways from their 21-10 record last season and are now at 2-13.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Incarnate Word have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Incarnate Word's sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Incarnate Word lost to Northwestern State on the road by a decisive 81-64 margin when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can Incarnate Word avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a slight 2-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.