Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Maine 1-2, Northwestern State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Maine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Northwestern State Demons at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Maine last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-65 to the Warriors.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Northwestern State found out the hard way on Monday. They were dealt a punishing 96-70 loss at the hands of the Lumberjacks. Northwestern State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Black Bears now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Demons, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Going forward, Maine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Maine is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.