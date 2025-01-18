Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: SE Louisiana 9-8, Northwestern State 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. The Demons are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Lions in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Northwestern State is hoping to do what SF Austin couldn't on Monday: put an end to SE Louisiana's winning streak, which now stands at three games. SE Louisiana walked away with a 66-59 win over SF Austin.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State came up short against TX A&M-CC on Monday and fell 73-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Demons in their matchups with the Islanders: they've now lost seven in a row.

SE Louisiana now has a winning record of 9-8. As for Northwestern State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

SE Louisiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Northwestern State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 69-59. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Northwestern State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.