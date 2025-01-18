Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ Northwestern State Demons
Current Records: SE Louisiana 9-8, Northwestern State 7-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. The Demons are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Lions in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Northwestern State is hoping to do what SF Austin couldn't on Monday: put an end to SE Louisiana's winning streak, which now stands at three games. SE Louisiana walked away with a 66-59 win over SF Austin.
Meanwhile, Northwestern State came up short against TX A&M-CC on Monday and fell 73-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Demons in their matchups with the Islanders: they've now lost seven in a row.
SE Louisiana now has a winning record of 9-8. As for Northwestern State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.
SE Louisiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Northwestern State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 69-59. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Northwestern State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 135 points.
Series History
SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.
- Feb 10, 2024 - SE Louisiana 69 vs. Northwestern State 59
- Jan 22, 2024 - SE Louisiana 71 vs. Northwestern State 62
- Feb 16, 2023 - Northwestern State 81 vs. SE Louisiana 76
- Jan 19, 2023 - Northwestern State 91 vs. SE Louisiana 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - SE Louisiana 85 vs. Northwestern State 80
- Jan 15, 2022 - SE Louisiana 79 vs. Northwestern State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - Northwestern State 79 vs. SE Louisiana 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - Northwestern State 73 vs. SE Louisiana 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - SE Louisiana 95 vs. Northwestern State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - SE Louisiana 84 vs. Northwestern State 81