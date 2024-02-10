Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: SE Louisiana 10-13, Northwestern State 6-17

How To Watch

What to Know

SE Louisiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. SE Louisiana is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Monday, the Lions earned a 76-64 win over the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Northwestern State was not quite the Colonels' equal in the second half on Monday. The Demons fell 73-66 to the Colonels.

The Lions' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-13. As for the Demons, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

SE Louisiana beat the Demons 71-62 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a slight 1-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.