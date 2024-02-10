Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ Northwestern State Demons
Current Records: SE Louisiana 10-13, Northwestern State 6-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
What to Know
SE Louisiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. SE Louisiana is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Last Monday, the Lions earned a 76-64 win over the Cardinals.
Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Northwestern State was not quite the Colonels' equal in the second half on Monday. The Demons fell 73-66 to the Colonels.
The Lions' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-13. As for the Demons, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.
SE Louisiana beat the Demons 71-62 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
SE Louisiana is a slight 1-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 136.5 points.
Series History
SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.
- Jan 22, 2024 - SE Louisiana 71 vs. Northwestern State 62
- Feb 16, 2023 - Northwestern State 81 vs. SE Louisiana 76
- Jan 19, 2023 - Northwestern State 91 vs. SE Louisiana 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - SE Louisiana 85 vs. Northwestern State 80
- Jan 15, 2022 - SE Louisiana 79 vs. Northwestern State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - Northwestern State 79 vs. SE Louisiana 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - Northwestern State 73 vs. SE Louisiana 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - SE Louisiana 95 vs. Northwestern State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - SE Louisiana 84 vs. Northwestern State 81
- Mar 02, 2019 - SE Louisiana 69 vs. Northwestern State 55