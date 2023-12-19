Who's Playing

Southern-NOLA Knights @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Southern-NOLA 0-3, Northwestern State 1-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northwestern State Demons will be home for the holidays to greet the Southern-NOLA Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Prather Coliseum. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with ten consecutive losses for Northwestern State and four for Southern-NOLA dating back to last season.

Northwestern State's 21-10 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 76-51 to the Owls on Saturday. Northwestern State has not had much luck with Rice recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Justin Wilson, who scored ten points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Northwestern State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Rice posted 18 assists.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for the Knights to recover from the 110-63 bruising that the Trojans dished out on Tuesday.

The Demons' defeat dropped their record down to 1-10. As for the Knights, their loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-3.