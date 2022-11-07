Who's Playing
Chicago State @ Northwestern
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats are 5-0 against the Chicago State Cougars since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Welsh-Ryan Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Northwestern (15-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 7-25 year, Chicago State is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: BTN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last eight years.
- Dec 05, 2020 - Northwestern 111 vs. Chicago State 66
- Dec 17, 2018 - Northwestern 88 vs. Chicago State 46
- Dec 11, 2017 - Northwestern 96 vs. Chicago State 31
- Dec 14, 2016 - Northwestern 68 vs. Chicago State 64
- Dec 13, 2015 - Northwestern 77 vs. Chicago State 35