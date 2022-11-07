Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Northwestern

The Northwestern Wildcats are 5-0 against the Chicago State Cougars since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Welsh-Ryan Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Northwestern (15-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 7-25 year, Chicago State is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last eight years.