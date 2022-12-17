Who's Playing

DePaul @ Northwestern

Current Records: DePaul 6-5; Northwestern 7-2

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the DePaul Blue Demons at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern will be strutting in after a victory while DePaul will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sunday, winning 61-51. Among those leading the charge for Northwestern was forward Robbie Beran, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, DePaul lost to the Duquesne Dukes on the road by a decisive 66-55 margin. The losing side was boosted by forward Javan Johnson, who had 19 points along with three blocks.

Northwestern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Wildcats are now 7-2 while the Blue Demons sit at 6-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northwestern have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.60%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Less enviably, DePaul is stumbling into the matchup with the 39th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against DePaul.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northwestern have won four out of their last five games against DePaul.