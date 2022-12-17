Who's Playing
DePaul @ Northwestern
Current Records: DePaul 6-5; Northwestern 7-2
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the DePaul Blue Demons at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern will be strutting in after a victory while DePaul will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sunday, winning 61-51. Among those leading the charge for Northwestern was forward Robbie Beran, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, DePaul lost to the Duquesne Dukes on the road by a decisive 66-55 margin. The losing side was boosted by forward Javan Johnson, who had 19 points along with three blocks.
Northwestern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The Wildcats are now 7-2 while the Blue Demons sit at 6-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northwestern have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.60%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Less enviably, DePaul is stumbling into the matchup with the 39th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against DePaul.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Northwestern have won four out of their last five games against DePaul.
- Dec 21, 2019 - DePaul 83 vs. Northwestern 78
- Dec 08, 2018 - Northwestern 75 vs. DePaul 68
- Dec 16, 2017 - Northwestern 62 vs. DePaul 60
- Dec 03, 2016 - Northwestern 80 vs. DePaul 64
- Dec 19, 2015 - Northwestern 78 vs. DePaul 70