Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Northwestern

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 8-4; Northwestern 8-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Illinois-Chicago Flames will be on the road. They will take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a holiday battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Illinois-Chicago netted an 81-73 victory over the Northeastern Huskies on Sunday. It was another big night for the Flames' guard Toby Okani, who had 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the DePaul Blue Demons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Northwestern proved too difficult a challenge. Northwestern was fully in charge, breezing past DePaul 83-45 at home. Guard Chase Audige was the offensive standout of the contest for Northwestern, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 28 points and five steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Audige has had at least three steals. Audige's points were the most he has had all year.

The Flames have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Illinois-Chicago to 8-4 and the Wildcats to 8-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.99

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.