Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana on CBS: TV, streaming online, predictions, odds, pick

The Hoosiers welcome a middling Northwestern team into Bloomington on Sunday

Winners of two consecutive Big Ten tilts, the Indiana Hoosiers (10-7) square off on Sunday against Northwestern in Bloomington, Indiana for a chance to complete a perfect 3-0 week in league play for the first time under Archie Miller. 

Against Northwestern, though, the Hoosiers have a difficult task ahead. And that challenge only increased in difficulty earlier this week when word broke that De'Ron Davis, IU's third leading scorer and second leading rebounder, will be out for the season due to injury. That could leave the Hoosiers susceptible in the frontcourt as the Wildcats, 2-3 in league play, have the goods to potentially take advantage of the shorthanded home team.

Viewing information

  • When: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET  
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: CBS
  • Streaming: Web player

SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

