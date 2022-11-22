Who's Playing

Liberty @ Northwestern

Current Records: Liberty 2-3; Northwestern 5-0

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will square off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Northwestern will be strutting in after a win while the Flames will be stumbling in from a loss.

Liberty was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 76-72 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Liberty was far and away the favorite. Liberty's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Brody Peebles, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Northwestern beat the PFW Mastodons 60-52 this past Friday. Guard Boo Buie took over for Northwestern, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 47% of their total). Buie hadn't helped his team much against the Georgetown Hoyas last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Buie's points were the most he has had all season.

Liberty's defeat took them down to 2-3 while Northwestern's victory pulled them up to 5-0. Buie will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Liberty's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.