Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Northwestern

Current Records: Northern Illinois 0-1; Northwestern 1-0

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats should still be feeling good after a victory, while NIU will be looking to regain their footing.

Northwestern simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Chicago State Cougars at home 85-54. Northwestern's Robbie Beran was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, NIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 83-77 to the Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars.

Northwestern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 24-point spread.

Northwestern's win brought them up to 1-0 while the Huskies' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 25.40%, which places them seventh in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, NIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 52.70% from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against NIU.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 17-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.