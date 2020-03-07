Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Northwestern

Current Records: Penn State 21-9; Northwestern 7-22

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the #20 Penn State Nittany Lions and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Penn State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

The Nittany Lions came up short against the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, falling 79-71. Guard Myreon Jones (16 points) and forward Lamar Stevens (15 points) were the top scorers for Penn State.

Meanwhile, the game between Northwestern and the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Northwestern falling 63-48 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Northwestern was forward Pete Nance (14 points).

Penn State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The Nittany Lions are now 21-9 while Northwestern sits at 7-22. Penn State is 4-4 after losses this season, Northwestern 6-15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Penn State have won five out of their last eight games against Northwestern.