Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Northwestern vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State @ Northwestern
Current Records: Penn State 21-9; Northwestern 7-22
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the #20 Penn State Nittany Lions and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Penn State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
The Nittany Lions came up short against the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, falling 79-71. Guard Myreon Jones (16 points) and forward Lamar Stevens (15 points) were the top scorers for Penn State.
Meanwhile, the game between Northwestern and the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Northwestern falling 63-48 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Northwestern was forward Pete Nance (14 points).
Penn State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
The Nittany Lions are now 21-9 while Northwestern sits at 7-22. Penn State is 4-4 after losses this season, Northwestern 6-15.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State have won five out of their last eight games against Northwestern.
- Feb 15, 2020 - Penn State 77 vs. Northwestern 61
- Feb 04, 2019 - Penn State 59 vs. Northwestern 52
- Mar 01, 2018 - Penn State 65 vs. Northwestern 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - Northwestern 70 vs. Penn State 61
- Jan 05, 2018 - Penn State 78 vs. Northwestern 63
- Dec 27, 2016 - Northwestern 87 vs. Penn State 77
- Mar 03, 2016 - Northwestern 71 vs. Penn State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Penn State 71 vs. Northwestern 62
