Who's Playing

PFW @ Northwestern

Current Records: PFW 2-1; Northwestern 3-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the PFW Mastodons will be on the road. They will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Mastodons simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Manchester Spartans at home 111-31.

Meanwhile, Northwestern had enough points to win and then some against the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday, taking their game 75-63. Guard Chase Audige (17 points) was the top scorer for the Wildcats.

PFW have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

Their wins bumped the Mastodons to 2-1 and Northwestern to 3-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.