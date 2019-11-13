Watch Northwestern vs. Providence: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Northwestern (home) vs. Providence (away)

Current Records: Northwestern 0-1; Providence 2-0

Last Season Records: Northwestern 13-19; Providence 18-15

What to Know

The Providence Friars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, Providence took down the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 76-47 on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for the Friars than G David Duke, who really brought his A game. He had 21 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Northwestern couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They came up short against the Merrimack Warriors, falling 71-61.

Providence is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Providence's win lifted them to 2-0 while Northwestern's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Providence can repeat their recent success or if Northwestern bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Friars are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.