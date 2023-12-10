Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Detroit 0-9, Northwestern 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will head out on the road to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Detroit staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

The point spread may have favored Detroit on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Cardinals by a score of 68-65.

Even though Northwestern has not done well against Purdue recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Wildcats secured a 92-88 W over the Boilermakers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Boo Buie was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 31 points along with 9 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ty Berry, who scored 21 points.

The Titans bumped their record down to 0-9 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for the Wildcats, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Detroit have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwestern struggles in that department as they've been even better at 30.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.