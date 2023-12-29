Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Jackson State 4-8, Northwestern 9-2

What to Know

Jackson State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Northwestern Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19% worse than the opposition, a fact Jackson State found out the hard way last Wednesday. Their painful 100-76 loss to the Bulldogs might stick with them for a while.

The losing side was boosted by Ken Evans Jr., who shot 5-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for Jackson State was Keionte Cornelius' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats got the win against the Sun Devils last Wednesday by a conclusive 65-46. With Northwestern ahead 36-13 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Northwestern's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Boo Buie, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ty Berry, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 4-8. As for the Wildcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Jackson State's sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Northwestern took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Northwestern, as the team is favored by a full 17 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Northwestern is a big 17-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

