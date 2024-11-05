Halftime Report

A win for Northwestern would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lehigh 51-15.

If Northwestern keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Lehigh will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Lehigh 0-0, Northwestern 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Northwestern Wildcats. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: Northwestern was looking sharp from long range last season, having made 39.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Lehigh, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season.

Looking back to last season, Northwestern had a stellar season and finished 21-10. On the other hand, Lehigh will seek to improve after finishing 12-17.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for Northwestern, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-13-1 record against the spread.

Northwestern ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 16-3 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $494.25. Sadly, Lehigh will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-11 as such last year.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 15.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

