Who's Playing
Michigan Wolverines @ Northwestern Wildcats
Current Records: Michigan 8-18, Northwestern 18-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $35.33
What to Know
Michigan is 8-2 against the Wildcats since March of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.
Last Saturday, the Wolverines came up short against the Spartans and fell 73-63.
Despite their loss, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tarris Reed Jr., who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Nimari Burnett was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with five rebounds.
Indiana typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Northwestern proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 76-72 W over the Hoosiers.
Northwestern relied on the efforts of Matthew Nicholson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Ryan Langborg, who scored 26 points along with six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Langborg has scored all season.
The Wolverines have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 18-8.
Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.
Michigan strolled past the Wildcats when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 68-51. Will Michigan repeat their success, or do the Wildcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Northwestern is a big 12.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 139 points.
Series History
Michigan has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Michigan 68 vs. Northwestern 51
- Jan 15, 2023 - Michigan 85 vs. Northwestern 78
- Jan 26, 2022 - Michigan 72 vs. Northwestern 70
- Jan 03, 2021 - Michigan 85 vs. Northwestern 66
- Feb 12, 2020 - Michigan 79 vs. Northwestern 54
- Jan 13, 2019 - Michigan 80 vs. Northwestern 60
- Dec 04, 2018 - Michigan 62 vs. Northwestern 60
- Feb 06, 2018 - Northwestern 61 vs. Michigan 52
- Jan 29, 2018 - Michigan 58 vs. Northwestern 47
- Mar 01, 2017 - Northwestern 67 vs. Michigan 65