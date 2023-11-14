Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Western Michigan 0-2, Northwestern 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Michigan has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Western Michigan might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Broncos came up short against the Panthers and fell 77-70.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats beat the Flyers 71-66 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern.

Northwestern got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ryan Langborg out in front who earned 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Brooks Barnhizer, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers' win bumped their season record to 1-1 while the Broncos' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.

Western Michigan must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 24-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 10-17-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Western Michigan considering the team was a sub-par 1-18 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $615.99. On the other hand, Northwestern will play as the favorite, and the team was 12-3 as such last season.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 24-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

