Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-2, Notre Dame 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Md.-E. Shore ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 83-80 win over the Quakers. The victory was just what Md.-E. Shore needed coming off of a 80-61 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame also got the better of their opponent in overtime on Friday. They had just enough and edged the Cowboys out 66-64. The win was just what Notre Dame needed coming off of a 83-59 defeat in their prior contest.

Notre Dame's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but J.R. Konieczny led the charge by dropping a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The victory got the Hawks back to even at 2-2. As for the Fighting Irish, the victory also got them back to even at 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Md.-E. Shore have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.