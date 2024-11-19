Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: North Dakota 2-1, Notre Dame 3-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.26

What to Know

Fighting Hawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:00 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Fighting Hawks' defense has only allowed 51.8 points per game this season, so the Fighting Irish's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Thursday, North Dakota beat Utah Valley 77-71. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Fighting Hawks.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Hoyas as they made off with an 84-63 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Fighting Irish's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Notre Dame got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Matt Allocco out in front who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. Allocco had some trouble finding his footing against Buffalo last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Markus Burton, who earned 16 points plus five assists.

Notre Dame was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

North Dakota now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Notre Dame, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Dakota has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 19-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Irish, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.