Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Rutgers 4-1, Notre Dame 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Fighting Irish were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Notre Dame will head out to face Rutgers after giving up their first home loss of the season on Friday. Notre Dame took an 84-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of Elon. The Fighting Irish's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Notre Dame's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Markus Burton, who went 10 for 18 en route to 25 points plus five assists, and Braeden Shrewsberry, who went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Burton a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, Rutgers' undefeated season came to an end after four games on Sunday. They fell just short of Kennesaw State by a score of 79-77. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Scarlet Knights, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

Dylan Harper put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Jeremiah Williams, who had eight points plus four steals.

Having lost for the first time this season, Notre Dame fell to 4-1. As for Rutgers, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 4-1.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Notre Dame has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 51.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've made 47.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

In addition to losing their last games, Notre Dame and Rutgers failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Rutgers is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This will be Notre Dame's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Rutgers is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Scarlet Knights, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 0.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.