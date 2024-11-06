Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-0, Notre Dame 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick their season off against the Stonehill College Skyhawks on Wednesday. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center.

Stonehill College is headed out to face Notre Dame after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Stonehill College was the clear victor by an 81-62 margin over Framingham on Monday. The Skyhawks were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Their win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Notre Dame, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (12-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.