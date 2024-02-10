Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Va. Tech 13-9, Notre Dame 7-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Notre Dame is heading back home. They and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Fighting Irish lost to the Blue Devils on the road by a decisive 71-53 margin. Notre Dame has struggled against the Blue Devils recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Markus Burton, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Hokies couldn't handle the Hurricanes on Saturday and fell 82-74. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Va. Tech, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Hunter Cattoor led the charge by scoring 19 points. Robbie Beran was another key contributor, scoring ten points.

The Fighting Irish have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for the Hokies, their loss dropped their record down to 13-9.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Notre Dame's sizable advantage in that area, the Hokies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Notre Dame couldn't quite finish off the Hokies when the teams last played back in March of 2023 and fell 67-64. Will Notre Dame have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Va. Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.