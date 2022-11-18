Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Lipscomb 2-1; Notre Dame 3-0

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Lipscomb Bisons at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Notre Dame didn't have too much trouble with the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at home on Wednesday as they won 82-70. Guard Trey Wertz and forward Nate Laszewski were among the main playmakers for the Fighting Irish as the former had 20 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Laszewski has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Lipscomb sidestepped the Belmont Bruins for a 77-75 win.

Notre Dame is now a perfect 3-0 while Lipscomb sits at 2-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Notre Dame comes into the game boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 53.20%. The Bisons are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with a 52.40% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.