Watch Notre Dame vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisville @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Louisville 12-3; Notre Dame 10-5

What to Know

The #13 Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. U of L doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Tuesday as they won 74-58. U of L got double-digit scores from four players: F Jordan Nwora (19), C Steven Enoch (12), G Darius Perry (10), and F Malik Williams (10).

Meanwhile, Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 73-68 to the NC State Wolfpack. G Dane Goodwin wasn't much of a difference maker for Notre Dame and played for 33 minutes but put up just nine points.

U of L is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-7 against the spread.

Everything went the Cardinals' way against the Fighting Irish when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 75-53 win. The Cardinals' victory shoved the Fighting Irish out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.76

Odds

The Cardinals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Louisville have won four out of their last six games against Notre Dame.