Watch Notre Dame vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
Louisville @ Notre Dame
Current Records: Louisville 12-3; Notre Dame 10-5
What to Know
The #13 Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. U of L doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Cardinals didn't have too much trouble with the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Tuesday as they won 74-58. U of L got double-digit scores from four players: F Jordan Nwora (19), C Steven Enoch (12), G Darius Perry (10), and F Malik Williams (10).
Meanwhile, Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 73-68 to the NC State Wolfpack. G Dane Goodwin wasn't much of a difference maker for Notre Dame and played for 33 minutes but put up just nine points.
U of L is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-7 against the spread.
Everything went the Cardinals' way against the Fighting Irish when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 75-53 win. The Cardinals' victory shoved the Fighting Irish out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.76
Odds
The Cardinals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won four out of their last six games against Notre Dame.
- Mar 13, 2019 - Louisville 75 vs. Notre Dame 53
- Mar 03, 2019 - Louisville 75 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Jan 16, 2018 - Louisville 82 vs. Notre Dame 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - Louisville 71 vs. Notre Dame 64
- Jan 04, 2017 - Notre Dame 77 vs. Louisville 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Notre Dame 71 vs. Louisville 66
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Severe weather moves tip for games
Severe weather expected in the state of Alabama has moved around tip times for several games
-
Baylor at Kansas: Predictions, preview
Your viewing guide for the Jayhawks vs. the Bears in the biggest game of the weekend in college...
-
College basketball picks for Saturday
Expert picks for Saturday's biggest games including the Buckeyes vs. the Hoosiers
-
Top Picks: 'Home Dog Friday'
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bracketology: Virginia falls out
The Cavaliers and Badgers aren't in the bracket and Indiana could get some home cooking
-
Top 25 And 1: Oregon edges Arizona in OT
Dana Altman's Ducks now have five Quadrant 1 victories
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic