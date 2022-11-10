Who's Playing
Radford @ Notre Dame
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off against the Radford Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame was 24-11 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Texas Tech Red Raiders 59-53. Radford was 10-19 last season and is coming off of a 79-69 loss against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Monday.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 14, 2018 - Radford 63 vs. Notre Dame 60