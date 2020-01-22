Watch Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Syracuse basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Notre Dame
Current Records: Syracuse 11-7; Notre Dame 11-6
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
'Cuse escaped with a win against the Virginia Tech Hokies by the margin of a single basket, 71-69. It was another big night for G Buddy Boeheim, who had 26 points.
Speaking of close games: the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came out on top in a nail-biter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Wednesday, sneaking past 78-74. Four players on Notre Dame scored in the double digits: G Prentiss Hubb (25), G T.J. Gibbs (17), G Dane Goodwin (15), and F John Mooney (10). Mooney has posted a double-double in each of his past 11 games.
The Orange aren't expected to pull this one out (Notre Dame is favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. 'Cuse is currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The last time the two teams met in January, 'Cuse and Notre Dame were neck-and-neck, but 'Cuse came up empty-handed with an 88-87 loss. Can 'Cuse avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a 4.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Notre Dame have won three out of their last five games against Syracuse.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Notre Dame 88 vs. Syracuse 87
- Jan 05, 2019 - Syracuse 72 vs. Notre Dame 62
- Jan 06, 2018 - Notre Dame 51 vs. Syracuse 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Syracuse 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Syracuse 81 vs. Notre Dame 66
