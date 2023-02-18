Who's Playing

New Orleans @ NW State

Current Records: New Orleans 7-18; NW State 19-8

What to Know

The NW State Demons have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Orleans Privateers at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Prather Coliseum. The Demons are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

NW State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 81-76 win.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 84-78 on Thursday.

NW State is now 19-8 while New Orleans sits at 7-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NW State enters the contest with 8.5 steals per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Privateers have allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 362nd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won nine out of their last 16 games against NW State.