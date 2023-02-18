Who's Playing
New Orleans @ NW State
Current Records: New Orleans 7-18; NW State 19-8
What to Know
The NW State Demons will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Privateers at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Prather Coliseum. The Demons are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, NW State beat the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 81-76 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, New Orleans didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 84-78 win.
NW State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
NW State is now 19-8 while New Orleans sits at 7-18. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Demons come into the game boasting the 34th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.5. Less enviably, the Privateers have allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 362nd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
Odds
The Demons are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won nine out of their last 16 games against NW State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - NW State 88 vs. New Orleans 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - NW State 87 vs. New Orleans 77
- Jan 22, 2022 - New Orleans 85 vs. NW State 77
- Jan 08, 2022 - New Orleans 80 vs. NW State 79
- Mar 11, 2021 - NW State 82 vs. New Orleans 79
- Mar 03, 2021 - New Orleans 92 vs. NW State 83
- Jan 27, 2021 - NW State 81 vs. New Orleans 73
- Mar 04, 2020 - NW State 95 vs. New Orleans 73
- Jan 29, 2020 - NW State 82 vs. New Orleans 74
- Feb 06, 2019 - New Orleans 81 vs. NW State 73
- Jan 30, 2019 - New Orleans 72 vs. NW State 64
- Jan 31, 2018 - New Orleans 82 vs. NW State 64
- Jan 24, 2018 - New Orleans 73 vs. NW State 67
- Feb 25, 2017 - NW State 83 vs. New Orleans 82
- Mar 05, 2016 - New Orleans 97 vs. NW State 86
- Feb 20, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. NW State 99