Who's Playing

New Orleans @ NW State

Current Records: New Orleans 7-18; NW State 19-8

What to Know

The NW State Demons will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Privateers at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Prather Coliseum. The Demons are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, NW State beat the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 81-76 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Orleans didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 84-78 win.

NW State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

NW State is now 19-8 while New Orleans sits at 7-18. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Demons come into the game boasting the 34th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.5. Less enviably, the Privateers have allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 362nd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demons are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won nine out of their last 16 games against NW State.