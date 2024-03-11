Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Clev. State 18-13, Oakland 20-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oakland has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Clev. State Vikings are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in a Horizon League postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Oakland gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Thursday. They walked away with a 75-65 victory over the Mastodons. 75 seems to be a good number for Oakland as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Oakland's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Rocket Watts, who scored 18 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Conway, who scored 11 points along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 33.9% better than the opposition, a fact Clev. State proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 82-70 win over the Penguins.

Clev. State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chase Robinson, who scored 20 points. Robinson didn't help Clev. State's cause all that much against IUPUI on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Tevin Smith, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

The Golden Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-11 record this season. As for the Vikings, their win bumped their record up to 20-13.

Oakland beat Clev. State 83-71 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oakland and Clev. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.