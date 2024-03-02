Who's Playing

Current Records: Detroit 1-29, Oakland 19-11

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

Oakland is 8-2 against the Titans since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at OU Credit Union O'rena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Oakland unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. Their painful 96-75 loss to the Raiders might stick with them for a while. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly Oakland was thoroughly outmatched 59-37 in the second half.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 69-55 to the Penguins. Detroit has not had much luck with the Penguins recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The Golden Grizzlies' defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-11. As for the Titans, they dropped their record down to 1-29 with that defeat, which was their 19th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Oakland have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Oakland's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oakland strolled past the Titans in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a score of 65-50. Will Oakland repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Oakland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.