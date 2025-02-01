Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-12, Oakland 9-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OU Credit Union O'rena. The Norse are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

The experts predicted N. Kentucky would be headed in after a win, but Detroit made sure that didn't happen. N. Kentucky took a 68-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of Detroit on Thursday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N. Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Oakland, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-54 victory over Green Bay on Thursday. The score was all tied up 29-29 at the break, but the Golden Grizzlies were the better team in the second half.

N. Kentucky's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Oakland, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 9-13 record this season.

Things could have been worse for N. Kentucky, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 68-53 loss to Oakland when the teams last played on January 11th. Can N. Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.