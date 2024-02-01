Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-13, Oakland 13-9

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

What to Know

After two games on the road, Oakland is heading back home. The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Robert Morris took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Oakland, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Oakland ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They snuck past the Panthers with a 91-87 win. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 66-64. Robert Morris has struggled against Clev. State recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Robert Morris were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Clev. State only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season. As for the Colonials, their loss dropped their record down to 8-13.

Oakland came up short against Robert Morris in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 68-63. Will Oakland have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Robert Morris.