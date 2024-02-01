Who's Playing
Robert Morris Colonials @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Current Records: Robert Morris 8-13, Oakland 13-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Oakland is heading back home. The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Robert Morris took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Oakland, who comes in off a win.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Oakland ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They snuck past the Panthers with a 91-87 win. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 66-64. Robert Morris has struggled against Clev. State recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.
Even though they lost, Robert Morris were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Clev. State only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.
The Golden Grizzlies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season. As for the Colonials, their loss dropped their record down to 8-13.
Oakland came up short against Robert Morris in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 68-63. Will Oakland have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Oakland has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Robert Morris.
- Jan 29, 2023 - Robert Morris 68 vs. Oakland 63
- Jan 12, 2023 - Oakland 69 vs. Robert Morris 65
- Feb 11, 2022 - Oakland 71 vs. Robert Morris 68
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oakland 79 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Robert Morris 81
- Feb 12, 2021 - Robert Morris 88 vs. Oakland 82
- Dec 10, 2016 - Oakland 74 vs. Robert Morris 53
- Dec 05, 2015 - Oakland 92 vs. Robert Morris 74