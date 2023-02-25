Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ Oakland
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 18-12; Oakland 13-17
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
NKU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Titans on Thursday, sneaking past 67-64. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Meanwhile, Oakland was able to grind out a solid win over the Wright State Raiders on Thursday, winning 75-68.
The Norse are now 18-12 while Oakland sits at 13-17. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NKU enters the matchup with only 63.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Oakland is stumbling into the game with the 16th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oakland.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Oakland 64 vs. Northern Kentucky 63
- Feb 20, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 71 vs. Oakland 66
- Feb 04, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Oakland 78
- Mar 08, 2021 - Oakland 69 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Feb 06, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Oakland 70
- Jan 05, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Oakland 64
- Mar 11, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 64 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Oakland 64
- Jan 03, 2019 - Oakland 76 vs. Northern Kentucky 74
- Jan 26, 2018 - Oakland 83 vs. Northern Kentucky 70
- Jan 05, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Oakland 83
- Jan 20, 2017 - Oakland 79 vs. Northern Kentucky 70
- Dec 31, 2016 - Oakland 76 vs. Northern Kentucky 65
- Feb 01, 2016 - Oakland 85 vs. Northern Kentucky 74
- Jan 19, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 90 vs. Oakland 73