Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Oakland

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 18-12; Oakland 13-17

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

NKU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Titans on Thursday, sneaking past 67-64. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Oakland was able to grind out a solid win over the Wright State Raiders on Thursday, winning 75-68.

The Norse are now 18-12 while Oakland sits at 13-17. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NKU enters the matchup with only 63.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Oakland is stumbling into the game with the 16th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oakland.