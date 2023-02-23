Who's Playing
Wright State @ Oakland
Current Records: Wright State 16-13; Oakland 12-17
What to Know
The Wright State Raiders will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Athletics Center Orena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Raiders were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 77-75 to the PFW Mastodons.
Meanwhile, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-74 punch to the gut against the Detroit Titans last week.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Wright State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Wright State is now 16-13 while Oakland sits at 12-17. Wright State is 7-5 after losses this year, Oakland 5-11.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.65
Odds
The Raiders are a slight 2-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Oakland.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Oakland 75 vs. Wright State 73
- Mar 03, 2022 - Wright State 75 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 18, 2022 - Wright State 78 vs. Oakland 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wright State 75 vs. Oakland 64
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. Wright State 71
- Jan 01, 2021 - Wright State 90 vs. Oakland 51
- Feb 08, 2020 - Wright State 83 vs. Oakland 71
- Jan 03, 2020 - Wright State 96 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 07, 2019 - Wright State 76 vs. Oakland 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Wright State 89 vs. Oakland 73
- Jan 28, 2018 - Wright State 64 vs. Oakland 51
- Jan 07, 2018 - Wright State 86 vs. Oakland 81
- Jan 22, 2017 - Wright State 88 vs. Oakland 67
- Dec 29, 2016 - Oakland 81 vs. Wright State 62
- Mar 07, 2016 - Wright State 59 vs. Oakland 55
- Feb 15, 2016 - Oakland 89 vs. Wright State 73
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oakland 89 vs. Wright State 63