Who's Playing

Wright State @ Oakland

Current Records: Wright State 16-13; Oakland 12-17

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Athletics Center Orena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Raiders were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 77-75 to the PFW Mastodons.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-74 punch to the gut against the Detroit Titans last week.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wright State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Wright State is now 16-13 while Oakland sits at 12-17. Wright State is 7-5 after losses this year, Oakland 5-11.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.65

Odds

The Raiders are a slight 2-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Oakland.