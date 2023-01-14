Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Oakland
Current Records: Youngstown State 13-5; Oakland 7-11
What to Know
Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics Center Orena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oakland winning the first 87-72 at home and Youngstown State taking the second 78-71.
The Penguins didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Titans on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 84-79 victory.
Meanwhile, Oakland narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Robert Morris Colonials 69-65.
Youngstown State is now 13-5 while Oakland sits at 7-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Youngstown State ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.9 on average. Less enviably, the Golden Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oakland have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Youngstown State.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Oakland 71
- Jan 01, 2022 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 83
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. Youngstown State 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oakland 72 vs. Youngstown State 64
- Jan 09, 2020 - Youngstown State 61 vs. Oakland 60
- Mar 06, 2019 - Oakland 88 vs. Youngstown State 84
- Jan 31, 2019 - Youngstown State 75 vs. Oakland 74
- Dec 30, 2018 - Oakland 76 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - Youngstown State 75 vs. Oakland 73
- Jan 10, 2018 - Oakland 95 vs. Youngstown State 82
- Mar 04, 2017 - Youngstown State 81 vs. Oakland 80
- Feb 21, 2017 - Oakland 101 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Oakland 90 vs. Youngstown State 76
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oakland 107 vs. Youngstown State 85
- Jan 04, 2016 - Youngstown State 100 vs. Oakland 98