Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Oakland

Current Records: Youngstown State 13-5; Oakland 7-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics Center Orena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oakland winning the first 87-72 at home and Youngstown State taking the second 78-71.

The Penguins didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Titans on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 84-79 victory.

Meanwhile, Oakland narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Robert Morris Colonials 69-65.

Youngstown State is now 13-5 while Oakland sits at 7-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Youngstown State ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.9 on average. Less enviably, the Golden Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Youngstown State.