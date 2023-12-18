Who's Playing

Defiance Yellow Jackets @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Defiance 0-1, Ohio 5-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will stay at home for another game and welcome the Defiance Yellow Jackets at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Ohio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-69 to the Thundering Herd. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ohio has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Defiance's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their third straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by the Vikings on the road and fell 102-41. Defiance was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-21.

The Bobcats' defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for the Yellow Jackets, they bumped their record down to 0-1 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road dating back to last season.