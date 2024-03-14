Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Western Michigan 12-19, Ohio 19-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ohio Bobcats are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a Mid American postseason contest. Ohio is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Western Michigan in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Western Michigan has not done well against Akron recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Broncos came out on top against the Zips by a score of 90-84. The win was all the more spectacular given Western Michigan was down 17 points with 2:13 left in the first half.

Western Michigan can attribute much of their success to B. Artis White, who scored 23 points along with two steals. Javonte Brown was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Ohio waltzed into their match on Friday with five straight wins but they left with six. They walked away with a 72-59 win over the RedHawks. Ohio was down 27-14 with 3:20 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 13-point victory.

Ohio got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Aidan Hadaway out in front who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Hadaway didn't help Ohio's cause all that much against Buffalo last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Shereef Mitchell, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 12-19. As for the Bobcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-12 record this season.

Western Michigan came out on top in a nail-biter against Ohio when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 81-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Ohio is a big 8.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.