Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Youngstown State 5-3, Ohio 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will head out on the road to face off against the Ohio Bobcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Convocation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Penguins earned a 71-57 victory over the Colonials. The win made it back-to-back wins for Youngstown State.

Meanwhile, Ohio waltzed into Saturday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They escaped with a win against the Fightin' Blue Hens by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73.

The Penguins are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Youngstown State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been even better at 81 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Youngstown State couldn't quite finish off Ohio when the teams last played back in December of 2022 and fell 81-79. Can Youngstown State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.