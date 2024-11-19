Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Evansville 1-3, Ohio State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

The Evansville Aces are taking a road trip to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena. The Aces are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Evansville will head out to face Ohio State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Evansville fell 92-81 to Radford. The Aces were up 44-22 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, Evansville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Joshua Hughes, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Hughes also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in January. Cam Haffner was another key player, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points.

Meanwhile, Ohio State also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Texas A&M by a score of 78-64. The loss was the Buckeyes' first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Bruce Thornton, who earned 15 points along with two steals. Micah Parrish, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.

Evansville's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Ohio State, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Evansville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.