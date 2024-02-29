Who's Playing
Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Ohio State Buckeyes
Current Records: Nebraska 20-8, Ohio State 16-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 29th at Value City Arena. Nebraska is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.
On Sunday, the Cornhuskers strolled past the Golden Gophers with points to spare, taking the game 73-55.
Nebraska got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Juwan Gary out in front who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. Gary continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Brice Williams, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.
Michigan State typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Ohio State proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Spartans, they got past the Spartans on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Dale Bonner with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:01 mark of the second half, when Ohio State was facing a 36-22 deficit.
Ohio State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Devin Royal, who scored 14 points along with two steals. Royal didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against the Golden Gophers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.
The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 20-8 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Buckeyes, their win ended a 17-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 16-12.
Nebraska beat the Buckeyes 83-69 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nebraska since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.
- Jan 23, 2024 - Nebraska 83 vs. Ohio State 69
- Jan 18, 2023 - Nebraska 63 vs. Ohio State 60
- Mar 01, 2022 - Nebraska 78 vs. Ohio State 70
- Jan 02, 2022 - Ohio State 87 vs. Nebraska 79
- Dec 30, 2020 - Ohio State 90 vs. Nebraska 54
- Feb 27, 2020 - Ohio State 75 vs. Nebraska 54
- Jan 14, 2020 - Ohio State 80 vs. Nebraska 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - Ohio State 70 vs. Nebraska 60
- Jan 22, 2018 - Ohio State 64 vs. Nebraska 59
- Feb 18, 2017 - Nebraska 58 vs. Ohio State 57