Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Nebraska 20-8, Ohio State 16-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 29th at Value City Arena. Nebraska is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

On Sunday, the Cornhuskers strolled past the Golden Gophers with points to spare, taking the game 73-55.

Nebraska got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Juwan Gary out in front who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. Gary continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Brice Williams, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Michigan State typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Ohio State proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Spartans, they got past the Spartans on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Dale Bonner with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:01 mark of the second half, when Ohio State was facing a 36-22 deficit.

Ohio State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Devin Royal, who scored 14 points along with two steals. Royal didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against the Golden Gophers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 20-8 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Buckeyes, their win ended a 17-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 16-12.

Nebraska beat the Buckeyes 83-69 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nebraska since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.